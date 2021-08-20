‘What a miracle’: Jet ski crash survivor reunites with doctors who saved him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Alex King wasn’t supposed to be sharing this story.

The outcome could have ended his life if it weren’t for medical professionals, who didn’t even know he would survive.

King was just days away from his first day of college in 2020 when he was jet skiing on Lake Norman.

Then, he was involved in a terrifying accident.

Now, some people are calling King’s survival a “miracle.”

Right now, a lot of local teens are getting ready to head off to college for the first time. They are looking forward to moving into their dorms, buying textbooks and learning to live on their own.

It’s a big chapter with a lot of excitement, jitters and nervousness.

In August 2020, King was just five days away from that first day of college.

However, that move-in day didn’t come for him.

He was in an accident. His doctors weren’t sure he’d live.

But this story has a happy ending.

On Aug. 13, 2020, King was jetskiing with his friends with they collided.

King’s friends were fine.

However, he had three broken ribs, a broken jaw, a broken clavicle, a punctured lung and a traumatic brain injury. He lost almost 18 units of blood. He was rushed down to Atrium Health.

A year later, King reunited with the doctor credited for saving his life.

On Your Side Tonight spoke with father Tony King, mother Lynn King, Alex King and Dr. John Green about the emotional journey

Tony King: It changed our lives forever. I rushed down to Atrium Health to see what was going on. I didn’t know where he was. I thought went to the mercy department and he wasn’t there. And they said he was on the trauma floor. And thank goodness that Atrium Health is the only level, one trauma center in the region, and I’m so glad he was there.

And so actually, when I went up there to the waiting room, they told me to go wait, but I saw him come down the hall on a gurney, I guess a bed. I saw him going into the trauma center, and then didn’t know what was going on. While the nurses, or maybe was a resident, came in and said, ‘we just need to prepare you.’ And I said, ‘for what?’ And we got To prepare you that, I said for death. And yeah, so that was hard. Dr. Green came in. And he’s the trauma surgeon who, who saved his life.”

Dr. John Green: But when met him he was brought into the emergency department by a Medic and sort of knew the nature of the accident, but didn’t have any idea at that point of what his injuries were. When patients like Alex come in and really need all hands on deck, all hands on deck. Lynn King: (It) was the longest two hours of our life probably just waiting and waiting and waiting.

Tony King: So Dr. Green comes out and we all just run to him.

Lynn King: He said it went well. It went as good as it could have gone under the circumstances. And I was like, awesome. We were, so excited. And I said, well, can you go to college in five days? And he’s like, wow, probably not. I probably need to hold off on college right now. I knew we had the two collapsed lungs, we’ve got a long puncture, surgery. And then now a brain injury. And it was severe. It was the worst of the worst.

Tony King: That was three weeks inpatient. And I stayed in the room with him on the floor on the air mattress. That’s when we started to learn to walk. Two or three weeks inpatient graduated to outpatient.

Lynn King: What a miracle he was. A 10 percent chance of survival.

Tony King: This is the only level one trauma center and I’m so thankful we have it. I’m so thankful we’re here. I’m so thankful that the Medics, the paramedics knew exactly what to do at the right time to get him down to Charlotte to the hospital because it saved his life. There’s no question it saved his life.

Alex King: It took all my memory away from the day. August 13. I just remember like a blank space and I have no memory. I just remember like high school graduation, to just lay in a hospital bed.

I’ll be an old person one day. I mean, I’ll be able to get married and have kids. I never thought I would be able to.

Tony King: We’re just so thankful. It’s just truly as to see a kid who was just in a coma. And now he’s just he’s working out. He’s running. He ran five miles the other day. I mean, it’s amazing to see his tenacity, his competitiveness.

Alex King: Before the accident, I don’t even know if I had much of a heart for people at all. But now, I obviously have a huge heart for people. I’m just so much more caring. I just know that I can use this to help give people hope.

Dr. John Green: There are several patients that come back and visit us that were on death’s door. Like Alex said, it’s just a really satisfying thing. You know, like I said, this is a very stressful job, particularly through the pandemic.

It’s long hours, it’s sometimes, you’re not really sure what people think about what you’re doing. And to have someone like Alex turn out like he has is, really it reinvigorates what you’re doing. It’s a motivator, reminds us why we’re here. And it really helps you keep your mind right and keep doing it for the right reasons.

