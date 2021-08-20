WBTV Team meets 11-year-old ‘hero’ Tyshayla Wilson who saved brother from Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tyshayla Wilson, a brave 11-year-old who saved her younger brother trapped inside a burning Charlotte apartment complex, stopped by the WBTV News station Thursday afternoon.

Tyshayla, who was honored in May for her heroic actions that firefighters say saved her 6-year-old brother’s life, got to meet WBTV’s Molly Grantham and Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas, and other members of the team.

Before our shows, she wanted to meet us here at WBTV who helped tell the story of her bravery.

Tyshayla was asked, “when the fire happened what were you thinking?”

“We have to get out. Let’s go. We have to leave,” Tyshayla quickly replied.

When we were done showing her our Storm 3 car and doing a meet and greet, we took some time for some group pictures!

Tyshayla says her visit was very surprising and she has been trying to relax before school starts next week.

Last Tuesday, she was celebrated for her heroism and had a full day during a free trip to Carowinds. The crew at Carowinds say they took a suggestion mentioned by WBTV’s Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas and made it a reality.

Carowinds donated four tickets for Tyshayla, her brother Hampton, her mother LaQuawana and dispatcher John Schuler.

In May, Tyshayla was honored by the North Carolina Fire Marshal for saving her younger brother when their home caught on fire.

“I have to say, I used to be scared of a lot of things. I’m scared of spiders, snakes, and a lot more. It’s kind of hard to say I haven’t been scared before,” Tyshayla said.

But when her mother’s apartment caught fire in March, she knew she couldn’t let fear stand in the way of saving her brother’s life.

Tyshayla says when she walked into the kitchen and saw the flames, she was scared but knew she just had to get to her brother.

Firefighters say Tyshayla took her brother to a room away from the fire, closed the door to protect them from flames, and called 911.

