Towns of Matthews, Davidson issue indoor mask mandates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two towns in Mecklenburg County have voted to implement indoor mask mandates.

Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox confirmed to WBTV they signed onto the local mask mandate effective immediately. In Matthews, a mask mandate will begin Friday, Aug. 20 at 5 p.m.

“Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rate in our community, tonight the Matthews Board of Commissioners voted to pass a proclamation that mandates masks be worn in any indoor public place, business, or establishment within the Town of Matthews,” the Town of Matthews said in a statement.

There are exceptions to the mask mandate, including: children under five years of age, a medical or behavioral condition or disability, when a person is actively eating or drinking, temporarily removing masks at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines.

“Immediate action is needed to slow the spread of Covid-19 in our community,” said Matthews Mayor John Higdon. “One of the most important things we can do now is wear a mask to protect ourselves and the people around us – particularly the most vulnerable among us and children under the age of 12 who are not eligible to receive the vaccine. Vaccinations remain critically important in fighting this virus, and I encourage everyone to get the vaccine.”

Earlier this week, the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners issued a Public Health Rule requiring masks be worn in indoor public places. That rule goes into on August 28.

The City of Charlotte’s mask mandate is now in effect, requiring masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status against COVID-19.

The proclamation mandates that Face Coverings be worn in any indoor public place, business, or establishment within the City of Charlotte and the unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County.

The proclamation will be in effect through Sept. 1, 2021 unless sooner rescinded or terminated. This requirement applies to all individuals who are at least five years of age.

On Wednesday evening, the Mecklenburg County Board of Health passed a countywide mask mandate that starts in 10 days. The Public Health rule for the county passed on a 6-2 vote.

That rule will apply to the entire county, including the six towns.

