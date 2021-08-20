Small plane crash in Anson County leaves two dead

ANSON COUNTY, NC. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned that a plane crash near Wadesboro, NC claimed the life of two people Friday morning.

NC Highway Patrol confirms that the crash happened off Little Duncan Road at 10:28 a.m.

No word yet on the exact type of plane was involved in the incident, but that it was some kind of smaller, single-engine plane that was carrying two individuals.

Officials say the plane appeared to have engine trouble during takeoff. The plane shortly came back to the ground, crashed into a woodline, and burst into flames.

NC Highway Patrol is leading the investigation until the FAA takes over.

