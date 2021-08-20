NC DHHS Flu
Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old man in Burke County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man from Burke County.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for William Tex Burns, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Burns is described as a white man, standing 5′11″ tall and weighing 213 pounds with short gray hair and blue eyes.

Burns was last seen wearing a gray in color polo style shirt and black work pants on Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs, North Carolina.

Officials provided a vehicle description as a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, with North Carolina license plate number: YRA3620.

A Silver Alert has been issued for William Tex Burns. If you see Mr. Burns, please call the 911 Center at 828-438-5500.

Posted by Burke County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 20, 2021

Anyone with information about William Tex Burns should call Detective Slotts at the Burke County Sheriff at 828-437-1911.

