Rain chances going down, temperatures going up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will dominate again today with a hot and very humid afternoon.

Temperatures will top out close to 90 degrees for most neighborhoods, though the upper 70s are forecast for the mountains. Keep in mind, the heat index will reach the upper 90s for all communities along and southeast of I-85.

Rainfall chance (First Alert Weather)

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare back up late this afternoon and evening; however, the coverage does not look to be as widespread as Thursday.

Once the storms exit, tonight will bring partly cloudy skies with lows bottoming out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Over the weekend, rain chances will be very low - no more than about 10 percent each day outside of the mountains - with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs Saturday are forecast to top out near 90 degrees before inching up into the lower 90s on Sunday. The heat index will run to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees both afternoons.

Looking beyond, much of next will feature hot, humid weather with little rain expected until perhaps Wednesday. Every day is forecast to bring highs well into the 90s.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

In the tropics, we are tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic basin.

Grace will strengthen before making a second landfall in eastern Mexico tonight as a category one hurricane.

In the Atlantic, Henri is swirling around 300 miles southeast of the Carolina coast and it, too, is forecast to gain hurricane strength on Saturday, but remain offshore of our coast. Even so, there will be an elevated risk right through the weekend for large swells and strong, deadly rip currents along the Carolina beaches, so swimmers are advised to remain out of the water.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

