New Chief announced for Midland Fire & Rescue

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Larry Coley has been appointed as the new full time Fire Chief for Midland Fire. Coley replaces Allen Burnette who is retiring after more than forty years of service to the community.

Coley is a 37 year fire service veteran and retired in May of this year as a Captain with Charlotte Fire Dept. He has been with Midland for 6 years.

Coley is described as an enthusiastic leader and is well respected. “He will absolutely lead this great department into the future and do big things,” Midland Fire & Rescue said.

