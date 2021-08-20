More storms possible to end workweek
First Alert Weather: That downward trend should continue over the weekend which should make anyone with outdoor plans happy.
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of strong storms strafed across the region Thursday and may be followed by more on Friday, but right now indications are we will see less activity on Friday.
- Strong Storms Hit Again
- Relentless Heat & Humidity
- Weekend Forecast & More
That downward trend should continue over the weekend which should make anyone with outdoor plans happy. What isn’t trending downward are the temperatures.
Expect more high heat with high temperatures remaining in the low and mid-90s for at least the next week.
And of course, the humidity will be right along for the ride.
Try to limit your exposure during the peak heat in the afternoon.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
