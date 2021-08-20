Mooresville father goes viral on TikTok describing hospital conditions, rooms filled with unvaccinated patients

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - As hospitalizations continue to rise across the state, health leaders are also stressing to North Carolinians to get vaccinated.

On Wednesday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper reiterated the numbers that show unvaccinated people are majority of patients in the hospital.

Across North Carolina, there are more than 3,000 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

More than 90 percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

For Jason Arena, a hospital bed means getting treatment for his wife. She is in the biggest fight of her life.

”My wife is very sick. She’s having, you know she’s, she’s fighting...it’s been a long fight,” he said.

She has metastatic breast cancer that has spread to her liver.

That means multiple visits to the hospital -- that have now become filled with COVID patients.

”That’s the last place that a cancer patient wants to be,” Arena said.

Earlier this month, his wife was having trouble breathing so they decided a trip to the local hospital was necessary.

”We were there for 13 hours, waiting for a room, she didn’t get comfortable, by no fault of the hospital staff, until 10 o’clock p.m., we got there at 4:30 in the morning,” he said.

The Mooresville-native says his wife was discharged early to make room for COVID patients.

While his family **is** vaccinated, he also says he understands people have a right to choose. But in a passionate TikTok video, he slammed those who continue to downplay the severity of the disease and question medical professionals.

“If you really believe that COVID is not real, and you really believe that it’s not a big deal, and you really believe that you don’t need to get the vaccine, that is your **** right. I’m not going to argue with you about that, but what I am going to argue with you about is running to the hospital once you get the virus. If you don’t trust the medical field to prevent you from getting it, why do you trust them to cure you from it,” he said in the video.

In Iredell County -- across three hospitals -- as of Tuesday -- 80 to 90 percent who have been or currently hospitalized are unvaccinated, officials said.

Arena added he is thankful for the support that has come for his family.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.