NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Making the Grade: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent says it’s ‘All Hands On Deck’

By Dedrick Russell
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston talking about the district’s plan to close the achievement gap.

WBTV is dedicating a year to examine the achievement gap and what needs to happen to close it.

Winston says the plan still needs improvement but he said what will happen this school year to address the gap between Black and White students.

“One of the things that we are going to be rolling out this school year is our continuous improvement system and data monitoring calendar,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “So we will have more frequent assessments and walkthroughs as we assess what is taking place in our classrooms. And we will be providing more timely feedback to our educators so that we can make adjustments midcourse - not wait until the end of the school year to make adjustments - so that’s one thing that we will continue to work on.”

Winston shares more of the plan.

“One of the things that are going to be very important is extending learning beyond the school day,” Winston said. “We need to extend learning beyond the school day - that could look like after school programs, extra tutorial support for our students but that is going to be one key lever that we will need to use to improve outcomes for students.”

CMS has identified about 50,000 students who are academically at-risk.

Money will be needed to pay for the learning after the school day.

Winston says money from the federal government will help fund his plan.

CMS expects to get about $500 million.

“We have a unique opportunity over the next several years,” he said. “With the level of COVID funding, we are receiving to make sure we capitalize on all of the necessary supports in partnership with our community that our students need and deserve. Shame on us if we squander this opportunity.”

Winston says it’s “All Hands On Deck” this school year.

He says he believes he has all the people in place to get the job done and is prepared to remove and replace people if success is not happening.

He knows closing the achievement gap is a challenge but he says he is up for it. He expects students will need extra support when they come back to school.

“We know that all students have been impacted by the pandemic,” Winston said. “And that’s why it is important for us not only to start school in person on Aug 25th but to keep schools open because we know while some of our students faired very well during remote learning - that most of our students we know that they learn best in person.”

WBTV Making the Grade will air each Thursday on WBTV News at 5 and OYST with Jamie Boll.

Reporters Dedrick Russell, Chandler Morgan, and Courtney Cole will be contributing stories.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
Indoor mask mandate begins in Charlotte, countywide mandate approved for all remaining towns in Mecklenburg
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte and five other cities on stadium tour
More than 98 people have already been rescued from floodwaters in western counties.
2 dead, 20 missing after flooding from severe weather in N.C., governor issues state of emergency
The recommendation for the mask mandate was made during a secret Policy Group meeting.
When exactly will Charlotte’s mask mandate take effect?

Latest News

All nine schools in the MACS system are mask optional.
Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools maintaining optional masks guidance for students, staff
Making the Grade: CMS Supt. says It’s All Hands On Deck
Making the Grade: CMS Supt. says It’s All Hands On Deck
Mask debate at local private schools
Mask debate at local private schools
One district, that has over 200 students on COVID quarantine, says some of the new numbers...
S.C. schools dealing with quarantined students, sometimes in the triple digits