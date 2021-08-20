NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Homeowner claims property damaged during Little Sugar Creek construction

Bill Evans told WBTV that cracks in the foundation of his home only appeared after construction...
Bill Evans told WBTV that cracks in the foundation of his home only appeared after construction for the Littl Sugar Creek Greenway.(WBTV)
By David Hodges
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte homeowner claims his driveway and foundation were severely damaged during construction on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway right next to his home. He told WBTV that getting Mecklenburg County to take responsibility has been impossible.

Little Sugar Creek Greenway has seen some major changes to improve access of Greenways for the Cross Charlotte Trail.

For months Bill Evans had heavy machinery right outside his door.

“Literally within just yards of where we are they had bulldozers, scrapers, road pounders a little bit every day. For months my house shook like being in an earthquake,” Evans said.

The project was a collaboration between Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte for the Cross Charlotte Trail. It meant major changes for the land right beside Evans home.

“It’s really now part of the new Little Sugar Creek Greenway, had been for years a neighborhood park,” Evans said.

But Evans says it also lead to major changes at his house.

“I wound up with damage to my carport, my driveway’s got cracks, my house foundation has cracks,” Evans said.

Evans contacted WBTV after seeing a report on a property owned by Ilonka Aylward. She’s fighting against Charlotte Stormwater and has filed a lawsuit against the City to change a stormwater project she says would threaten the safety of her home.

Evans has been fighting with Mecklenburg County to get his home fixed but he says he hasn’t received much response.

“They didn’t have any conversation with me. Nobody ever came out except for two Parks and Rec women in July, when I first filed a formal complaint, stayed about 10 minutes and then left,” Evans said.

Evans formal complaint eventually ended up with Charlotte/Mecklenburg Risk Management. But a letter from them stated there was “no liability on the part of Mecklenburg County.”

A letter from the contractor’s insurance company similarly said they faced no liability from the damage.

“It’s just so frustrating to go through all of these people that, in a sense, we paid with our taxes and then they don’t even respond. They just say oh, not, not me,” Evans said.

WBTV reached out to Mecklenburg County to request an interview with Parks and Rec about Evans case but a week later and no interview was ever set up. Eventually a spkesperson sent a statement reiterating the risk management finding.

WBTV requested a copy of the risk management investigation but has still not received it.

“I really just want to have things repaired to like as it was,” Evans said.

“I mean, it’s just not fair to have a broken up carport that you didn’t do and somebody else did and then they won’t accept any responsibility for it.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
Some Charlotte businesses refuse mask mandate, others say it’s not their job to be “police”
Some Charlotte businesses refuse mask mandate, others say it’s not their job to be “police”
Mooresville husband and father went viral on TikTok after posting video about experience at...
Mooresville father goes viral on TikTok describing hospital conditions, rooms filled with unvaccinated patients
Anne Springs Close
Anne Springs Close, founder and namesake of York Co. greenway, dies
The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
Indoor mask mandate begins in Charlotte, countywide mandate approved for all remaining towns in Mecklenburg

Latest News

In less than one week over 140,000 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students will start the new...
CMS addresses vacancies, COVID-19 safety leading up to the first day of school
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for William Tex Burns, who is believed to be suffering...
Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old man in Burke County
Maura Wozniak was able to get a booster shot on Friday due to her compromised immune system.
COVID-19 booster shots: What you need to know
Covid outbreaks in high school football teams make some parents worried about future of the...
Multiple Charlotte-area football teams in quarantine, parents worried about future of season