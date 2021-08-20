Homeowner claims property damaged during Little Sugar Creek construction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte homeowner claims his driveway and foundation were severely damaged during construction on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway right next to his home. He told WBTV that getting Mecklenburg County to take responsibility has been impossible.

Little Sugar Creek Greenway has seen some major changes to improve access of Greenways for the Cross Charlotte Trail.

For months Bill Evans had heavy machinery right outside his door.

“Literally within just yards of where we are they had bulldozers, scrapers, road pounders a little bit every day. For months my house shook like being in an earthquake,” Evans said.

The project was a collaboration between Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte for the Cross Charlotte Trail. It meant major changes for the land right beside Evans home.

“It’s really now part of the new Little Sugar Creek Greenway, had been for years a neighborhood park,” Evans said.

But Evans says it also lead to major changes at his house.

“I wound up with damage to my carport, my driveway’s got cracks, my house foundation has cracks,” Evans said.

Evans contacted WBTV after seeing a report on a property owned by Ilonka Aylward. She’s fighting against Charlotte Stormwater and has filed a lawsuit against the City to change a stormwater project she says would threaten the safety of her home.

Evans has been fighting with Mecklenburg County to get his home fixed but he says he hasn’t received much response.

“They didn’t have any conversation with me. Nobody ever came out except for two Parks and Rec women in July, when I first filed a formal complaint, stayed about 10 minutes and then left,” Evans said.

Evans formal complaint eventually ended up with Charlotte/Mecklenburg Risk Management. But a letter from them stated there was “no liability on the part of Mecklenburg County.”

A letter from the contractor’s insurance company similarly said they faced no liability from the damage.

“It’s just so frustrating to go through all of these people that, in a sense, we paid with our taxes and then they don’t even respond. They just say oh, not, not me,” Evans said.

WBTV reached out to Mecklenburg County to request an interview with Parks and Rec about Evans case but a week later and no interview was ever set up. Eventually a spkesperson sent a statement reiterating the risk management finding.

WBTV requested a copy of the risk management investigation but has still not received it.

“I really just want to have things repaired to like as it was,” Evans said.

“I mean, it’s just not fair to have a broken up carport that you didn’t do and somebody else did and then they won’t accept any responsibility for it.”

