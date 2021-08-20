David Nail to perform at Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg concert on September 11

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg announces national recording country artist David Nail as the headline performer of the Rockin’ the Burg concert at Harrisburg Park on Saturday, September 11 at 6 p.m.

Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg concert series is free to the public and features food trucks, inflatables and a beer garden.

In honor and remembrance of all impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred 20 years ago, the September 11 Rockin’ the Burg concert is dedicated to America and the continuance of Harrisburg’s patriotic traditions.

