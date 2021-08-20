NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

David Nail to perform at Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg concert on September 11

David Nail will perform on September 11.
David Nail will perform on September 11.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg announces national recording country artist David Nail as the headline performer of the Rockin’ the Burg concert at Harrisburg Park on Saturday, September 11 at 6 p.m.

Harrisburg’s Rockin’ the Burg concert series is free to the public and features food trucks, inflatables and a beer garden.

In honor and remembrance of all impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks that occurred 20 years ago, the September 11 Rockin’ the Burg concert is dedicated to America and the continuance of Harrisburg’s patriotic traditions.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
Some Charlotte businesses refuse mask mandate, others say it’s not their job to be “police”
Some Charlotte businesses refuse mask mandate, others say it’s not their job to be “police”
The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
Indoor mask mandate begins in Charlotte, countywide mandate approved for all remaining towns in Mecklenburg
Mooresville husband and father went viral on TikTok after posting video about experience at...
Mooresville father goes viral on TikTok describing hospital conditions, rooms filled with unvaccinated patients
More than 98 people have already been rescued from floodwaters in western counties.
2 dead, 20 missing after flooding from severe weather in N.C., governor issues state of emergency

Latest News

The two biggest hospital systems in Charlotte have announced new visitation restrictions due to...
Atrium, Novant announce new visitation restrictions due to COVID-19
Blue Bear Bonded: Livingstone’s track team literally carries Tito White into his home after...
Livingstone’s track team races to help a family in need
“The Life of a Brakeman” was created with the content curation aid of Regina Lynch-Hudson, the...
North Carolina Transportation Museum unveils exhibit addition “The Life of a Brakeman”
Dr. Chris Tuohy, associate professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Atrium/Wake Forest, prepares to...
Reverse shoulder replacement gives Navy veteran back his hobby