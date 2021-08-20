Dangerous conditions at Carolina beaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we roll through the back half of August, the tropics are heating up – right on schedule. Typically, the most active part of the Atlantic hurricane season is a couple of weeks on either side of Labor Day, and the 2021 season is no different.

Following the tornadoes and devastating floods from Fred earlier this week, there are two more systems we are currently tracking.

Hurricane Grace made its first of two landfalls just south of Cozumel, Mexico Thursday morning as a category one hurricane. It is still a category one hurricane today and will make a second strike on Mexico late today as it drifts west toward the central Mexican coast.

Peak hurricane activity (First Alert Weather)

Closer to home, Henri is drifting several hundred miles off the Carolina coast and is forecast to soon become a hurricane as well. Henri will eventually make a run at southern New England later this weekend, but a direct hit on North Carolina is highly unlikely. However, that does not mean there won’t be an impact on the Carolina coast.

As the storm strengthens, it’s sending large swells out from its center, creating big waves and frequent and dangerous rip currents along the beaches that will continue through the weekend. Such currents are most likely to develop within a couple of hours on either side of low tide and near piers and jetties. Beachgoers perhaps trying to squeeze in one more summer visit before school begins are being advised to stay out of the surf! If you do venture into the water, please do so only at beaches where lifeguards are stationed and familiarize yourself with the signs of rip currents.

Rip current (First Alert Weather)

Farther up the coast, a hurricane watch is now in effect for Long Island, New York, and most of the southern New England coast. This part of the country has not been under a hurricane watch since Irene blew through with incredibly heavy rain in August 2011 which resulted in devasting floods in interior sections of the Northeast. New England is not a region of the country that often takes direct hits from tropical systems, however, there have been notable, powerful, and deadly hurricanes, including Bob in 1991, Carol and Edna in 1954, and the historic Great New England Hurricane of 1938 that claimed nearly 700 lives.

Stay tuned to WBTV and www.wbtv.com for further forecast updates and to track tropical developments and the latest WBTV weather forecast on the go, download the free WBTV Weather app.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.