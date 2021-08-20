Crossroads Corporation lifts up Grier Heights neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The idea for Black Philanthropy Month was born ten years ago. It’s a global celebration of Black gift giving. We’re talking time, talent and money.

Share Charlotte is bringing it down to the local level.

Helping to put the spotlight on Black-led non-profits here in our community. One of those is Crossroads Corporation. Its focus is on Charlotte’s Grier Heights Community.

If you’re not familiar with Grier Heights -- it’s a neighborhood -- just southeast of uptown. It’s bordered by Elizabeth, Eastover and Cotswold. It was founded in the 18-80′s -- when former slave Sam Billings somehow managed to put together enough money to buy 100 acres of land.

In recent decades -- economic opportunity waned. Crime became an issue. Homeownership was no longer the rule -- it was the exception.

But vibrant leadership in Grier Heights is bringing in new optimism -- and change is afoot. Jamie Boll sat down with Tiffany Capers, Executive Director of Crossroads and Tijua Robinson, Director of the Grier Heights Community Center.

Capers: It is a working-class neighborhood, many of our neighbors are working, they’re not earning a living wage. There’s a misconception oftentimes that people are lazy, taking advantage of the system. That is not the case. We have people in this community who go to work every day and still have to go visit a food bank, they go to work every day, and we’ve provided relief for them to get things like detergent.

Jamie: The car breaks down or the washing machine goes out, you know, whatever it might be some unexpected expense sort of hits you that can wipe out, you know, anything that you have in the bank.

Capers: There have been reports that show that $400 to $500 is what turns a family from being sort of stable and able to make things work to then being in a situation where everything sort of implodes.

Jamie: Give me sort of the backstory. Crossroads started when and what was sort of the mission?

Capers: Crossroads started in 2008. It was founded by Myers Park Presbyterian Church that came into the community and had a conversation with some of the other churches here. And what was going on in the community at the time was a lot of extracurricular activities will say, crime was happening, housing was not as stable. There are some blighted conditions. And so, the churches saw an opportunity to sort of stabilizing the physical space to make sure that there was housing in the community that afforded people the quality and dignity of life that they deserved.

And when I came on board in 2019, what we introduced was the social determinants of health, and making sure we’re focusing on many more elements of a strong, stable community in addition to housing. So, we have a licensed counselor on staff, we have a life navigator on staff, we provide support with regards to academic enrichment, we have food drives, we provide clothing, we had camp last summer.

Robinson: I have been the director of the Greer Heights Community Center since 2017.

Jamie: Even in that four years, what kind of progress do you think is been made?

Robinson: if there’s anything that I pride myself on is that the progress of seeing the community engagement increase, the progress of seeing, you know, the pride of this community, you know, just keep evolving throughout everything. Honestly, in the support for sure, the support of the neighbors as well. And just the overall eagerness to just continue to improve the quality of their lives for sure.

Jamie: What’s like something that you’ve seen, even in your time here, they said, that was a huge win for us?

Robinson: One of our biggest success stories is seeing one of our homeless kids actually embrace all of the opportunities that we provide here as far as academic support. She is a junior in college who is striving with a 3.8 GPA. And so it’s one of those things where you never really know what people are facing until you really have those conversations that you take a deep dive into the households, and you align yourself to support all of the needs, and then he kind of ensures that they get to where they need to get.

Jamie: I want to go back to the community engagement part of it, what was the hurdle to sort of kind of get that moving in the right direction, Robinson: Everything comes down to trust and relationships. And it is not only one of those things where we have to put into perspective supporting people, but it’s also about empowering people. And so once you have those two things aligned, then you know, neighbors feel comfortable with coming in and wanting to be hands-on and engage with what happens in their community.

Capers: The affordable housing piece is really still very important. So the homes that we’ve sold in the community have been about $190,000. With down-payment assistance, people are getting mortgages at about the 150 level. And it is really difficult in Charlotte right now to find a home at 150.

Capers: It’s one of the reasons why we were very supportive of the idea of putting in multiplexes where land was available is a nonprofit developer. I need to be able to go in and get as big of a return on my investment as possible. So going in one home for one lot doesn’t make a whole lot of sense when the lot is so expensive. So, we are trying to put in as many homes as any lots we acquire as possible.

And you can help fund the mission.

Crossroads is hosting its first Dine & Shine fundraiser this Friday on the lawn of the Mint Museum.

Besides raising more it will honor Grier Heights farming history.

