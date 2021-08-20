NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County EMS announces new leadership

Jonathan Maulden becomes agency’s first deputy chief of operations
Cabarrus County EMS Deputy Chief of Operations Jonathan Maulden
Cabarrus County EMS Deputy Chief of Operations Jonathan Maulden
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus paramedic Jonathan Maulden will become the first Deputy Chief of Operations for Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Under the direction of Chief Jimmy Lentz, Maulden will work alongside Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brines, with a focus on logistical management.

“Our operations are steadily growing and Jonathan has the skillset to keep it all in line,” Lentz said. “His technical and logistical expertise will make the best use of resources needed to support our team and provide the best possible service to our residents.”

Maulden first worked as an EMT-Basic for Johnston Ambulance Service and Winterville Rescue and EMS before joining Cabarrus County EMS in 2006.

A Nationally Registered Paramedic, Maulden’s most recent role was as shift supervisor.

Over the past 15 years, he’s held several roles with Cabarrus EMS, including a tactical specialist with Kannapolis Police SRT, and assistant team leader for the County’s STORM and SMAT III teams. He helped establish the County’s EMS ATV team, provided training for various teams and services, secured grants for programs, and procured supplies and equipment for the department.

He was part of the 2014 and 2016 champion teams for the Carolina Competition, a live-action and written skills competition against other paramedic teams from North and South Carolina.

Maulden earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from East Carolina University and spent eight years in the construction industry before transitioning to emergent care.

