Atrium, Novant announce new visitation restrictions due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The two biggest hospital systems in Charlotte have announced new visitation restrictions due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

For Atrium Health a t all hospitals, doctors’ offices and other Atrium Health locations ( Effective Friday August 20, 2021) :

Patients will not be allowed visitors: If they have COVID-19 or might have COVID-19 (being tested) at any location. ( Patients under 18 will be allowed two (2) parents or guardian visitation in some of these situations)

Visitors must: Wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times (except while eating in select areas) Have a health screening when they enter the building Be at least 12 years old. (Children must be supervised at all times and are expected to follow all safety protocols.) Be in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough, etc.) Stay in the patient room visiting the patient, they cannot roam the hospital Follow all social distancing and safety guidance. This includes wearing masks, staying six feet from others and hand washing



“If a visitor does not follow the guidance above it can cause serious safety concerns. They will be escorted out of the building in order to keep our patients and staff safe”

Patients at Atrium Health skilled nursing facilities may be allowed limited visitors. Contact the patient’s facility to find out more about visitation for their facility.

Special circumstances will be managed by the treating physician and the facility leaders

Atrium Hospitals:

One (1) visitor will be allowed for adult patients at acute care hospitals

Two (2) parents or guardians may visit patients under 18 years of age Visitation times for hospitals are daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors may switch during the same day. Patients having surgery may have one (1) visitor with them until they are in their patient room, even if they arrive before 8 a.m. Once they are in their patient room, they may have up to two (2) visitors from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Patients under 18 may have 2 parents or guardians visit any time of day.



Ongoing Guidance for Atrium Medical Practices and Doctor’s Offices:

1 visitor will be allowed to come to doctor’s visits with adult patients

2 parents or guardians are allowed to come to visits if patients are under 18

For special situations, the doctor will work with the office manager to find the best solution for the patient.

Visitors should be prepared to be available by cell phone once patient is ready to be seen or stay with patient (if there is not space in the building)

For more information about Atrium Health’s visitor restrictions, visit https://atriumhealth.org/for-patients-visitors/visitor-restrictions

For Novant Health:

As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, all patients except those with COVID-19 or who are patients under investigation for COVID-19, may have one overnight visitor.

All hospital visitors must be 12 or older*, healthy, pass COVID-19 screening questions and wear a mask while on-site.

Additional visitor restrictions include:

No visitors are permitted in the emergency department waiting room with adult patients unless the patient is over 65 or is clearly in need of a support person. One visitor will be permitted once the patient is in a treatment room.

Inpatient, critical care, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and pediatric patients are each allowed two visitors per day; visitors must be the same two people per day.

Obstetric and labor and delivery patients are allowed one support person for the entire stay. These patients may also have a certified doula in addition to the one support person.

Patients who have COVID-19 or are under investigation for COVID-19 may have a visit by community clergy at the patient or family’s request. The clergy must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and leave the building immediately after their visit.

Exceptions may continue to be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

This guidance remains in place to protect the health of patients, team members and visitors and to reduce the likelihood for anyone to encounter or inadvertently spread COVID-19.

We encourage friends and family members of our patients to consider using phone calls or video chats to communicate with their loved ones. We also encourage patients to ask their health care provider for specific guidance for their area before inviting visitors to our facilities.

For more information about Novant Health’s visitor restrictions, visit NovantHealth.org/Coronavirus.

Please note, visitors at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center must be 16 or older.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.