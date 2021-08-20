NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Anne Springs Close, founder and namesake of York Co. greenway, dies

Memorial details are forthcoming.
Anne Springs Close
Anne Springs Close(Studio ON Photography)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 139 words with a read time of approximately 41 seconds.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Anne Springs Close, the founder and namesake of the popular greenway in York County, S.C., has died.

Close died Aug. 19, according to a statement released on the greenway’s website. Close is said to have died peacefully in her sleep with family around her.

“The family would like to thank the community that loved her so much for their prayers and support during this difficult time,” the statement read.

To our Greenway community, please see the update from the Close family. We will share more details here as they become...

Posted by Anne Springs Close Greenway on Friday, August 20, 2021

Anne and her daughter, Gracie Close, were struck by a falling limb just days before on Aug. 16. Both sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were treated at a Charlotte, N.C. hospital.

It was not immediately clear if her death was related to the accident.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway, founded in 1995, is double the size of Central Park in New York City and is the largest greenway in the region.

Memorial details are forthcoming.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
Indoor mask mandate begins in Charlotte, countywide mandate approved for all remaining towns in Mecklenburg
More than 98 people have already been rescued from floodwaters in western counties.
2 dead, 20 missing after flooding from severe weather in N.C., governor issues state of emergency
The crash happened just after 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Fatal crash shuts down I-85 in Cabarrus County
Some Charlotte businesses refuse mask mandate, others say it’s not their job to be “police”
Some Charlotte businesses refuse mask mandate, others say it’s not their job to be “police”

Latest News

Matthews enacting mask mandate
Matthews mask mandate starts today at 5 p.m.
Dozens sick after exposure to bacteria during Duke basketball camp
Dozens sick after exposure to bacteria during Duke basketball camp
Organizations hosting free school supply giveaways
Organizations hosting free school supply giveaways
Man arrested for murder in Burke County
Man arrested for murder in Burke County