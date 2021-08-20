Anne Springs Close, founder and namesake of York Co. greenway, dies

This article has 139 words with a read time of approximately 41 seconds.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Anne Springs Close, the founder and namesake of the popular greenway in York County, S.C., has died.

Close died Aug. 19, according to a statement released on the greenway’s website. Close is said to have died peacefully in her sleep with family around her.

“The family would like to thank the community that loved her so much for their prayers and support during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Anne and her daughter, Gracie Close, were struck by a falling limb just days before on Aug. 16. Both sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were treated at a Charlotte, N.C. hospital.

It was not immediately clear if her death was related to the accident.

The Anne Springs Close Greenway, founded in 1995, is double the size of Central Park in New York City and is the largest greenway in the region.

Memorial details are forthcoming.

