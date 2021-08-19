NC DHHS Flu
Watauga County High School locked down after reported threatening call

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Watauga County High School was briefly on lockdown after police say they responded to a threatening call at the school Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call from a “purported distraught child/adolescent,” who said they were at the high school and were planning to harm others.

The lockdown lasted for nearly 40 minutes, until about 4 p.m., while officers searched the school and surrounded the property.

Officers said no threats or suspects were found.

Prior to Tuesday’s incident, information was received by the Boone Police Department indicating there was the possibility of a hoax or “swatting” call happening in Boone.

Included within this information was nearly identical language as was used during Tuesday’s call.

“Law enforcement officers responded without delay to ensure there was not a threat to our school. I am very thankful for the outstanding job by not only the law enforcement officers but the students, faculty and staff of Watauga High School and the Watauga County School system,” Maj. Shane Robbins, Major said.

