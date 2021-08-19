Panthers’ Rhule unhappy with passing game vs. Ravens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule emerged from joint practices against the Baltimore Ravens unhappy with his team’s wide receivers, who dropped at least a half-dozen passes.

While Rhule continued to praise quarterback Sam Darnold and thought his team’s offensive line did a nice job of run blocking and picking up blitzes against what he called Baltimore’s “vaunted” defensive front seven, he said the receivers need to do their part.

As for the Ravens, tight end Mark Andrews said quarterback Lamar Jackson is “locked in” and is more focused than he’s ever been entering the season.

