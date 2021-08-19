New firefighters join Kannapolis Fire Department

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department welcomes five new firefighters, Travis Haywood, Timothy McGough, Mackenzie (Bubba) McLaughlin, Jacob Nichols and Leyser Urbina, to its ranks. The new recruits completed eight weeks of fire, rescue and medical training prior to officially joining the department.

A badge pinning ceremony was conducted at Kannapolis City Hall to recognize the completion of training for the new personnel. During the ceremony, family members pinned the recruits by placing their badges on their uniforms for the first time, signifying the transition from “Recruit” to “Firefighter.”

“I am extremely proud of these new firefighters and thankful to their families and friends who are supportive of their careers,’ said Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff. “Being a firefighter has always been and still remains a service profession, and they are expected to serve the residents of our City to the best of their ability. I am positive these guys will do all they can do to live up to those expectations. We welcome them to our family.”At the close of the ceremony they were administered the firefighter’s oath by Kannapolis Jonathan Jenkins, Kannapolis Battalion Chief of Training. The new firefighters have been assigned to positions at the City’s various fire stations.

