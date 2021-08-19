‘I don’t remember what happened’: Burke Co. man arrested for murder days after released from jail

This article has 469 words with a read time of approximately 20 minute and 20 seconds.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County man was arrested and charged with the murder of a woman.

Deputies responded to a shooting on Coldwater Street around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say they received multiple calls that shots were fired and there was a possible shooting at the home.

Pamela Alice Moses, 50, was found outside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. She was then pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

Johnny Everette Setzer, 49, was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody.

WBTV was at the jail as Setzer was taken into custody on Thursday.

“I don’t remember what happened. I don’t even know what day it is today,” Setzer told WBTV. “I’ve just been going through a lot.”

According to officials, Setzer was released from jail on Tuesday after making bond on a minor charge.

WBTV’s Steve Ohnesorge asked Setzer if he felt he should have stayed in jail.

“If this really did happen, then yes sir. I wouldn’t hurt anyone,” Setzer said.

Setzer has been charged with murder and larceny of firearm.

Burke County deputies responding to the call passed Setzer near the scene driving a vehicle and a chase ensued.

The chase ended on Duncan Street in Connelly Springs when Setzer jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot, according to deputies.

A perimeter was established involving multiple agencies.

A Reverse 911 Call was issued to alert area citizens of the ongoing situation.

A witness saw Setzer crossing the road on Tomlinson Loop and called 911.

Deputies then went to that area and observed Setzer who again ran on foot. Setzer was quickly caught by officers and taken into custody.

Setzer was transported to a hospital by deputies for observation, and after his release a warrant for the murder of Pamela Moses was served.

Burke County deputies say they were familiar with Setzer and had been investigating additional crimes prior to this murder.

On the night of August 16, the Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about an intoxicated person in the Connelly Springs area knocking on doors and disturbing citizens.

Deputies responded and Setzer. Setzer was intoxicated and taken to the Burke County Jail to be held until sober.

On August 17, Sheriff’s Office Investigators developed Setzer as a suspect in a larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as the larceny of several firearms that occurred on August 14.

Warrants for arrest were issued on Setzer for larceny and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Once Setzer was released regarding the hold to sober on August 17, the outstanding felony warrant for larceny and possession of the stolen vehicle was served at the Burke County Magistrate’s Office.

A $25,000 unsecured bond was issued and Setzer was released. On the morning of August 18, prior to the murder, Burke County Detectives issued a warrant for larceny and possession of a stolen firearm. The firearm warrant was subsequently served along with the warrant for murder, according to deputies.

