CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - According to a news release from the City of Concord, Google Fiber is coming to Concord, bringing high-speed, high-bandwidth internet service to residents and small businesses. Concord joins Charlotte and communities in the Triangle as one of just 8 cities statewide to receive Google Fiber.

According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Concord grew 33% over the last decade and is one of the top ten most populous cities in the state. The city’s growth is supported by the forward-looking vision of the City Council and City leaders who are committed to creating a quality of place where residents can experience high performance living at its best.

Access to high-speed broadband internet is necessary to achieving this vision and attracting the jobs of the future while creating a thriving community with diverse work, online learning and telehealth opportunities.

“Google Fiber in Concord is a game changer,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne. “I’m excited for the many new opportunities ahead for families and businesses, and the positive ripple effects on our continued growth and economic development.”

City Council and City leaders are working with Google Fiber to improve digital equity and inclusion across the city. Google Fiber will be building its network widely across the community, with the goal of serving as many residents as possible in all neighborhoods.

“Access to fast, reliable internet service is necessary to everyone in the 21st century, and Google Fiber is working to connect more residents in North Carolina to work, school, and each other by providing great internet and customer service,” said Jess George, Government & Community Affairs Manager for Google Fiber NC. “We are looking forward to serving the residents of Concord.”

Google Fiber has already begun construction and plans to complete the initial phase of the network build by the end of 2022. Once complete, Google Fiber will offer one gigabit and two gigabit internet service options to residents.

The new release also provided a list of Frequently Asked Questions:

FAQ 1. What is Google Fiber?

Google Fiber is an internet service provider with the mission of helping all communities access high-speed, high bandwidth internet. Google Fiber currently offers gigabit internet service to residents and small businesses in 16 metro areas nationwide, between Google Fiber, a fiber-to-the home network, and Google Fiber Webpass, a wireless network in apartments and condominiums.

2. How Fast is Google Fiber?

Google Fiber offers both a 1 Gig and a 2 Gig product, so customers can choose the right service for their household. Also, with Google Fiber there are no data caps and they provide a symmetrical connection – meaning equal speeds for uploads and downloads.

3. What subscription plans will be offered to Concord Residents?

Google Fiber currently has the following product offerings in eligible markets:

● 1 Gig: up to 1,000 Mbps upload and download, compared to the national average of 16.3 Mbps; $70/month

● 2 Gig: up to 2,000 Mbps upload and 1,000 Mbps upload and download; $100/month

● Google Fiber Phone: an add-on option at $10/month Small businesses will also be able to sign up for our offerings for businesses:

● Fiber Business 1000: up to 1,000 Mbps, $250/month

● Fiber Business 250: up to 250 Mbps, $100/month For the latest price and availability of plans, visit google.com/fiber. Plans include residential service and small business service, as well as an option for phone.

4. Will every resident in Concord be able to access Google Fiber?

Google Fiber will work with the city, private HOAs and property managers, to reach and access as many households as possible.

5. When will they start and how long will it take to complete installation?

Like any project of this size, the construction process can take time. However, Google Fiber is starting now, and will work to complete as much of the city as possible through 2021-2022, and if necessary Google Fiber will continue to build out into future years. Google Fiber works to limit disruption and will notify affected residents and businesses as construction is permitted and takes place on their block.

6. Will the installation be disruptive to commuter/neighborhood traffic?

Google Fiber will construct its network within the city right of way, in accordance with all permitting requirements. Concord residents can expect to see construction crews in the roadways and adjacent softscapes/yards that are part of the city’s right of way easement. Crews will notify residents and businesses ahead of construction staging by way of door hangers, street signage, cones and other safety and informational efforts. Google Fiber works to limit traffic impacts and disruption to residents. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Google Fiber Construction hotline at 1-877- 454-6959.

7. Where can I sign up?

Concord residents can sign up for updates on availability on the Google Fiber website (google.com/fiber). Services eligibility is dependent on construction, therefore, eligibility will open up on a rolling basis, as Google Fiber completes construction in an area.

8. Will it be available to multi-family units?

If property owners and managers of multi-family properties sign access agreements with Google Fiber, residents of those properties will be able to sign up for service. Google Fiber encourages multi-family property owners, developers and managers to reach out by completing this form link: google.com/fiber/properties

9. What other cities have Google Fiber?

Google Fiber currently offers internet service to residents and small businesses in 16 metro areas nationwide between Google Fiber, a fiber-to-the home network, and Google Fiber Webpass, a wireless network in apartments and condominiums. Google Fiber and Google Fiber Webpass metro areas include: Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX, Charlotte, NC, Chicago, IL, Denver, CO, Huntsville, AL, Kansas City, KS/MO, Miami, FL, Nashville, TN, Oakland, CA, Orange County, CA, San Antonio, TX, San Diego, CA, San Francisco, CA, Provo, UT and Salt Lake Valley, UT, Seattle, WA, The Triangle (Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Cary & Morrisville), NC, and soon, service will be offered in West Des Moines, IA.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.