Fatal crash shuts down I-85 in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash shut down Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County on Thursday morning.

Concord Police reported that one person was killed in a head-on crash just after 1:00 a.m. The accident happened on I-85 near mile marker 55 at the Davidson Highway exit.

The interstate was shut down for several hours overnight.

No additional details have been released.

