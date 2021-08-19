Fatal crash shuts down I-85 in Cabarrus County
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash shut down Interstate 85 in Cabarrus County on Thursday morning.
Concord Police reported that one person was killed in a head-on crash just after 1:00 a.m. The accident happened on I-85 near mile marker 55 at the Davidson Highway exit.
The interstate was shut down for several hours overnight.
No additional details have been released.
