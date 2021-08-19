Family recovering after shock of seeing house destroyed by storm

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been a week of wild weather across our area. From storms and flooding last weekend to a tornado in Iredell and Alexander counties on Tuesday. For one family in Salisbury, it’s been a week of trying to get back on their feet after a massive tree split their house in two during a storm late on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Kristie Hanno wasn’t home Friday night, but her husband and one of her two daughters were inside their Faith Road home as the storm struck.

“I was one hour away at our camper and my daughter called and said you need to some home, there’s a tree in the house, she’s trapped, and she can’t hear my husband,” Hanno said. “I called 911 and got them here.”

A huge tree in the backyard of the house in Rowan Terrace came crashing down through the middle of the house. Kristie’s husband was on one side, her daughter on the other, and neither could get out.

“I got a hold of my stepdad, he said I’m okay, but I’m trapped.” said Victoria Hanno.

Firefighters arrived quickly and began working to rescue Kristie’s daughter.

“They had to push in her air conditioner in her window, take her window frame out and take her out the second-floor window,” Hanno said.

Firefighters helped Kristie’s husband out of the bedroom window, then saved two dogs, including one that had to be brought out on a stretcher.

There was so much damage that the house will have to replaced. Still, Kristie is thankful that no one was hurt.

“But I am thankful that the tree went through my kitchen, down the hall, through the living room, and out the front door like a bad guest,” Hanno added.

It’s a mess now, and Kristie says she’s frankly tired of seeing strangers driving by gawking and taking pictures of her house. And even in the midst of this tragedy, Kristie says her sense of humor has helped her get through it all.

“Well, I’ve cried for four days, it’s time…there’s no more tears left to cry. I’ve lost mementoes from great great grandparents, but we have our lives.”

Family members have set up a Go Fund Me to help Kristie and her family with expenses. The Red Cross has also been helping.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.