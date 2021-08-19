Dog days of Summer are back - tropics hot too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine will dominate again today with a hot and very humid afternoon.

Temperatures will top out close to 90° for most neighborhoods, though upper 70s are forecast for the mountains. Keep in mind, the heat index will reach the upper 90s to near 100° for all communities along and southeast of I-85. A weak front will blow through the region from west to east late in the day, so scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. They’ll start in the mountains by mid afternoon and then push through the Piedmont between 5pm and 7pm.

Once the storms exit, tonight will bring partly cloudy skies with low bottoming out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Looking ahead to Friday afternoon readings are expected to hold near 90° with again a scattering of late-day thundershowers.

Over the weekend, rain chances appear to lower to no more than about 20% each day with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs Saturday are forecast to top out near 90° before inching up into the lower 90s on Sunday.

In the tropics, we are tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic basin. Grace is a hurricane crossing the Yucatan peninsula today and is expected to make a second landfall in eastern Mexico as a category one hurricane on Friday. In the Atlantic, Henri is swirling around 500 miles east of the Carolina coast and it too, is forecast to gain hurricane strength on Friday, but remain offshore of the US east coast. Even so, there will be an elevated risk today and right through the weekend for large swells and strong rip currents along the Carolina beaches, so swimmers are advised to remain out of the water.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

