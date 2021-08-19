NC DHHS Flu
Criminal justice bill OK’d by NC House reworks body cam rule

Interest in adjusting the rules grew after the April shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A wide-ranging criminal justice bill designed to push bad officers out of North Carolina law enforcement while giving others mental health assistance has passed the House.

The measure also made another effort at altering the process by which the family members of someone who died can view privately the police body camera footage of what happened.

Interest in adjusting the rules grew after the April shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies.

The broader measure got nearly unanimous approval on Wednesday.

The Senate approved a similar version in May.

