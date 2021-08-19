NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

AG files lawsuit against Columbia over school mask mandate

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit against City of Columbia for violating...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed suit against City of Columbia for violating state law with school mask mandate. (SOURCE: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the City of Columbia over its school mask mandate, saying the ordinance violates state law.

On Thursday, Wilson filed a lawsuit with the South Carolina Supreme Court. The Attorney General’s office says the lawsuit “would also apply to all cities, towns, counties, and school boards that have passed or are seeking to pass mask mandates similar to Columbia’s.”

The lawsuit points to the Court’s recent ruling in the Creswick v. University of South Carolina and Wilson case.

Wilson previously told Mayor Steve Benjamin he had until August 13 to rescind the mask ordinance.

RELATED STORIES:

You can read the entire lawsuit here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
Indoor mask mandate begins in Charlotte, countywide mandate approved for all remaining towns in Mecklenburg
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte and five other cities on stadium tour
More than 98 people have already been rescued from floodwaters in western counties.
2 dead, 20 missing after flooding from severe weather in N.C., governor issues state of emergency
The recommendation for the mask mandate was made during a secret Policy Group meeting.
When exactly will Charlotte’s mask mandate take effect?
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records more than 7,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases, more than 3,000 hospitalizations
The first one happened at 9:15 a.m. on East Franklin Boulevard. The second one happened at...
1 suspect arrested, 1 still wanted after two bank robberies in Gastonia
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
Police are investigating a report of possible explosives found in a pickup truck outside the...
Police investigate report of possible explosives outside Library of Congress in Washington D.C.