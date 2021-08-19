1 suspect arrested, 1 still wanted after two bank robberies in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One suspect has been arrested while another is still wanted after two bank robberies in Gastonia Thursday.
Gastonia Police say the incident happened between the hours of 9-11 a.m. Officers were investigating two bank robberies.
The first one happened at 9:15 a.m. on East Franklin Boulevard. The second one happened at 10:35 a.m. on Union Road.
Residents were told to avoid those areas if possible and expect a heavy police presence.
Around 11 a.m., police said the suspect in the bank robbery on Union Road has been located and is in custody. A gun was recovered.
Police say the suspect in the bank robbery on East Franklin Boulevard is a white male, last seen wearing an orange shirt and surgical mask. He was last seen on foot eastbound on East Franklin Boulevard.
No injuries were reported.
