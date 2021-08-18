WBTV Tropical Tracker: Grace has become a hurricane!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Tropical Storm Tracker: Here’s the latest on what to expect.

» This update is from August 18, 2021, at 12:41 p.m. from WBTV First Alert Meteorologist Leigh Brock.

Grace has become a hurricane just west of Grand Cayman. Winds are sustained at 75 miles per hour. It is moving WNW at 15mph.

Grace is expected to make landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday and move back over the SW Gulf on Friday. The storm is forecast to maintain hurricane status until it reaches the Yucatan. After moving over land, it will weaken. When it moves back out over the Gulf, it is likely to strengthen back to category 1 status before making landfall again in Mexico.

This storm is not expected to impact the US.

Henri is holding steady as a tropical storm in the western Atlantic. Winds are at 65mph and it is moving W at 8mph. Henri is expected to maintain tropical storm status until this weekend, when it should become a hurricane. This storm is almost making a circle and should not directly impact the east coast of the US. It could produce choppy seas though.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.