Waters recede, cleanup underway in Caldwell County

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - As the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved north, water in the swollen creeks and streams in the foothills began falling.

By mid-day, most roads were back open in Caldwell County.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were checking trouble spots and clearing debris off of bridges.

Many roads were left covered in mud when the water receded. On Anthony Creek Road, one of the bridges was hit hard by floodwaters.

The bridge itself was still standing but the approaches on both ends were washed away.

Power crews had their hands full in many areas and made progress in fixing those issues.

In Collettesville, Fire Chief Trevor Key said it was fortunate the issues Fred left behind were not worse.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.