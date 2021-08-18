Two CMS football teams in quarantine, parents worried about future of season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school for most districts in our area is right around the corner. But for many high school athletes - workouts, practices and even scrimmages are already underway.

And with the surge in the Delta Variant, there have been some problems according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

There are already two CMS football teams in quarantine that won’t be able to play their first game this Friday. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association says they’ve had reports of other teams across the state suffering the same fate.

Some parents are worried about what that means for their players after many didn’t get to experience a full football season last year.

“We’re hopeful with new protocols in the place and everything in place we can go on and have a season. Our boys can have a normal season as much as possible,” said Trissa Provost, whose son plays at Hough High School.

Ardrey Kell’s football team is out with one positive case and 20 players in quarantine. Independence canceled their game after seven players tested positive, according to a CMS spokesperson.

Provost’s son’s first game is this Thursday at the Charlotte High School Football Kickoff Night at American Legion Memorial Stadium. She says the team has been extra careful and wears masks on their helmets during practice.

“They’re listening to the coaches and they’re listening to the trainers. And we’re all working together as a team to make sure our season can be successful,” she said.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Associations recommends masks for coaches and players who aren’t vaccinated and other safety measures like physical distance and smaller practices but nothing is mandated.

The NCHSAA is operating under the guidance of the NC Department of Health and Human Services but said in a statement they’re not planning to change their guidelines yet.

“The NCHSAA is receiving reports from fall sports teams that have to go into quarantine due to COVID-19 positives or exposure. We have empowered our member schools and their Local Education Agencies (LEA’s) to make health and safety decisions relative to COVID protocols in conjunction with their local health department,” said Commissioner Que Tucker in a statement.

Parents are still concerned with what this will mean if the surge in the Delta variant increases.

“Our boys were cheated out their full season last year. We want them to get their full season, their full experience in school. Their full experience in the fall. Friday night lights in the fall. We’re putting everything in place to make sure they get that,” said Elaine Young, whose son plays at Hickory Ridge in Cabarrus County.

The NCHSAA says they aren’t taking any further steps with restrictions. They say they’re leaving guidelines up to local school boards.

“We’re all smart enough at this point to know what needs to be done to keep our kids in the field and in the classroom. I don’t think restrictions need to come down from above,” said Young.

“Now with everything changing, whether there is a mask mandate or not. We want them wearing them. Going the extra mile to make sure they have a season,” said Provost.

The two CMS teams who cannot play on Friday because of quarantine didn’t have to forfeit their games. Instead, their games will be considered a game that wasn’t played so it won’t count against them.

