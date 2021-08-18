NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School have been injured following a shooting on campus.

Officials say gunshots were fired from a vehicle driving by during afternoon dismissal.

Law enforcement is on campus at this time. All students have been safely evacuated and transported to the Technology Center.

Parents and guardians of bus riders should report to the Technology Center with appropriate identification to pick up their students.

Student drivers will be allowed to leave campus once law enforcement has cleared them to do so.

Officials say they believe the students who were shot received non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Alexander, Avery, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell,...
FIRST ALERT: Several Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather sweeps through the Charlotte area
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of infant ‘Angel Hope’ in South Carolina

Latest News

Waters recede, cleanup underway in Caldwell County
Waters recede, cleanup underway in Caldwell County
This list is in alphabetical order and is split up with North Carolina and South Carolina...
Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers
Through her spiritual calling, Brenda Stevenson was well known as a Charlotte church pastor,...
Pastor Brenda Stevenson, founder and overseer of New Outreach Christian Center, passes away
The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
Indoor mask mandate begins in Charlotte, countywide mandate approved for all remaining towns in Mecklenburg