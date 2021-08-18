Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School have been injured following a shooting on campus.

Officials say gunshots were fired from a vehicle driving by during afternoon dismissal.

Law enforcement is on campus at this time. All students have been safely evacuated and transported to the Technology Center.

Parents and guardians of bus riders should report to the Technology Center with appropriate identification to pick up their students.

Student drivers will be allowed to leave campus once law enforcement has cleared them to do so.

Officials say they believe the students who were shot received non life-threatening injuries.

