NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car

By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies in Texas say a gunman fired about 50 shots at a woman as she arrived home from work, killing her.

Like she’s done so many times before, 31-year-old Valeesha Duncan pulled into her driveway Tuesday morning after work, but then, 50 shots were fired toward her. She died within moments.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the crime, including whether Duncan was the intended target.

Timothy Richard grew up with Duncan, and they have a son together. He was among many family members who rushed to the scene, looking for answers.

“It’s got to be something else behind this. She’s not like that. She don’t get into any altercations. Like I said, she’s a very sweet person,” he said.

As investigators catalogued the shell casings and interviewed witnesses, Rhonda Thornton, the block captain, spoke for her neighborhood. In 29 years she’s lived on the same street, the last thing she expected was a young mother to be gunned down, especially so violently.

“I feel safe living here. I never worry about closing my eyes and going to sleep – not once – so, yeah, it was kind of a shock,” she said. “We mostly have just a few things going on, maybe unlocked cars getting broken into, something being stolen out of a garage, but other than that, nothing like this.”

Deputies believe there was only one shooter involved. They are asking for more surveillance video but say a primary investigation showed a dark-colored sedan leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mecklenburg County health leaders are recommending a countywide indoor mask mandate. The city...
Mecklenburg health leaders recommend indoor mask mandate, Charlotte to adopt as early as Wednesday
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
The bear was spotted on a driveway on Gold Hill Road in Salisbury.
Police: Residents report bear sighting in Salisbury
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
Terry Shaimek Tyler, 18, was sentenced to 30 years on first-degree criminal sexual conduct and...
Rock Hill teen sentenced to 60 years in prison for armed sex assault, kidnapping

Latest News

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the crime, including whether the young mother was...
Gunman fired about 50 shots at Texas woman killed in her garage
The former president said “the Afghans now at the greatest risk are the same ones who have been...
Former President George W. Bush says U.S. must help Afghan refugees
Officials say storm-total rainfall of two to five inches has occurred across Avery County.
More than 100 people evacuated from three campgrounds, schools closed Wednesday due to flooding concerns in Avery Co.
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte