Texas high court rules Democratic lawmakers can be arrested

Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., left center, and other Texas Democrats, as they continue their protest of restrictive voting laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - The all-Republican Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Texas House of Representatives can compel the attendance of its members by civil arrest.

The ruling overturns an order from a lower court earlier this month.

At issue is the absence of the majority of House Democrats since July 12.

They left the state during the first special session in order to prevent GOP efforts to pass restrictive voting legislation.

The state house speaker last week signed 52 civil arrest warrants for the Democrats who were absent without excuse.

However, a state district judge issued a temporary restraining order, and no arrests were made.

Shortly after the Texas Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted, “House Democrats were elected to do a job - and it is time for them to come home and do just that, regardless if the outcome doesn’t lean in their favor.”

