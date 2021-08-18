NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy

In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity...
In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star said on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.

“OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” was Jost’s brief note.

People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.

It’s the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his “Weekend Update” co-host, Michael Che.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Alexander, Avery, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell,...
FIRST ALERT: Several Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather sweeps through the Charlotte area
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of infant ‘Angel Hope’ in South Carolina

Latest News

Druid Hills Way will be the new name for what was once named Jefferson Davis Street. A public...
City of Charlotte announces new name for street previously named after Confederate leader Jefferson Davis
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: President Biden on COVID-19, US health officials call for booster shots
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery...
Rising college senior, high school sophomore win North Carolina’s final vaccination lottery prizes
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest