Storms are out - heat’s back on!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is much quieter than yesterday. It is also hotter.

Back to the heat!

Afternoon t-storm chances

Nice weekend

We’re trading yesterday’s storms for the heat and humidity. Today only holds a 20 percent chance for a stray thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Muggy meter (First Alert Weather)

Thursday will bring a 30 percent chance for afternoon storms, and that goes up to a 50 percent chance on Friday. Highs will hover close to 90 degrees each day.

The weekend looks pretty good, all things considered. Sure, it will be muggy. It’s still August. However, thunderstorm chances stand at 20 percent.

Rainfall forecast (First Alert Weather)

Even next week keeps our rain chances low. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

