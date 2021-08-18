Storms are out - heat’s back on!
First Alert Weather: We’re trading yesterday’s storms for the heat and humidity.
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is much quieter than yesterday. It is also hotter.
- Back to the heat!
- Afternoon t-storm chances
- Nice weekend
We’re trading yesterday’s storms for the heat and humidity. Today only holds a 20 percent chance for a stray thunderstorm. Highs will reach the upper 80s.
Thursday will bring a 30 percent chance for afternoon storms, and that goes up to a 50 percent chance on Friday. Highs will hover close to 90 degrees each day.
The weekend looks pretty good, all things considered. Sure, it will be muggy. It’s still August. However, thunderstorm chances stand at 20 percent.
Even next week keeps our rain chances low. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Make it a great afternoon!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.