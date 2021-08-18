Salisbury native killed in Korean War to be buried at National Cemetery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The remains of a Salisbury native who was killed during the Korean War will be brought back to Salisbury for burial.

PFC Henry Edward Ellis died in action in the Korean War on November 30, 1950 at the age of 22. His remains were identified on September 29, 2020 through extensive testing and research which included DNA from family members, dental analysis and anthropology analysis.

The obituary from Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home says that Ellis was born on August 24, 1928, in Salisbury. He was the son of the late Martin Luther Ellis & Onnie Chambers Ellis. He attended Schools in Rowan County and Roanoke, Virginia.

Ellis worked with Bethlehem Steel before being drafted in the U.S. Marine Corps. In addition to the Korean War, he also served in WWII. He was the recipient of several Awards including the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Presidential Unit Citation with three bronze stars awarded to 4th Marine Division for Service on Saipan & Tinian during the period June 15 to August 1, 1944, 1st Marine Division for service on Okinawa during the period September 15 to October 11, 1950 and 1st Marine Division for service in Korea during the period November 27 to December 11, 1950. He has been chosen to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor for being a Montford Point Marine.

This year a well deserving college student will be awarded with a scholarship from the National Marine Chaplain’s Association in his honor.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office plans to escort the remains and the family of PFC Ellis to Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home on Friday. A service is planned at the National Cemetery on Monday at 1:00 p.m.

