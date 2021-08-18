NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education votes to require masks in classrooms

COVID-19 protocols discussed in called meeting
The Board of Education met in a called meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The Board of Education met in a called meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a called meeting held on Wednesday afternoon, the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education voted to require masks in classrooms. All students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks inside in all school buildings effective immediately for two weeks.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said 271 students were in quarantine when school started, as of today there almost three times (754) as many student quarantines. One school, that he did not specifically name, has more than 100 students in quarantine.

Dr. Watlington said that the system was going to have to do something different due to the rise in cases and absences in schools.

The added mitigation strategy of masking on campuses is expected to reduce the number of quarantines and keep students in school, according to a press release from Roan-Salisbury Schools. The StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit provides an exception to the need to quarantine when someone is in close contact with someone with COVID-19 if both students were consistently and correctly using well-fitting face masks and other K-12 school prevention strategies.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools has been implementing a layered mitigation strategy including:

● Requiring masks be worn on school buses

● Maintaining physical distancing to the greatest extent possible

● Updating ventilation systems using short-term methods as well as long-term fresh-air ventilation solutions in all classrooms with ESSER funds

● Hand washing

● Closely monitoring for increases in COVID-19 cases and updating the RSS public dashboard in consultation with the Rowan County Public Health Department. The dashboard is updated every Monday by 10 a.m. on the RSS website at rssed.org.

Cases of COVID-19 and deaths related to the virus are rising in Rowan County. In a news release from Tuesday, Rowan County Public Health described a worsening situation.

“Rowan County unfortunately continues to see our active COVID-19 cases rapidly grow. Just in the past two weeks, we have had 1,230 new cases reported, and we now have an 18.2% positivity rate,” the release said.

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in Rowan County during the month of August. Rowan is 8th out of 100 counties in the state when it comes to the COVID death toll.

“With our numbers continuing to increase once again and the severity of the virus increasing, Rowan County Public Health cannot emphasize enough the importance of getting vaccinated, which is the best way to protect yourself and those you come in contact with,” the release said.

There was lengthy discussion during the meeting with board members questioning local health officials and offering their opinions on the debate over wearing the masks in school.

“Our job is to get rid of the disease and the sooner we can do that, the sooner we can get our lives back,” said Rowan County Board of Health Director Dari Caldwell.

“I believe parents have the right to choose for their families,” said Dean Hunter before voting.

“I don’t want to wear a mask, I don’t think kids should wear a mask, I think it’s got negative effects, but I think it’s more important that kids are in school,” said Brian Hightower.

“Where do we draw the line when we lose our choices,” said Travis Allen. “What hill do we eventually choose to die on?”

Board member Jean Kennedy supported the mask mandate.

“I can’t think of anybody more precious than a student,” Kennedy said. “As a parent, in a situation like this, I would want him to be where he was safe. I’m so sorry you aren’t getting to do the things you want to do. Things will never be the way they have been.”

A number of local agencies/businesses that are also offering COVID vaccines within Rowan County, such as:

  • Novant Health at the J. F. Hurley YMCA; Walk-ins are accepted Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 am – 5 pm
  • Larger chain pharmacies: CVS and Walgreens
  • Grocery Stores: Walmart, Food Lion (Salisbury and China Grove), Sam’s Club
  • Local pharmacies: Moose Pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe, and Cannon Pharmacy
  • Provider offices: Rowan County Public Health, Rowan Diagnostic Clinic, Pro Med, and Salisbury Pediatric (only for established patients)

To find out more information about which vaccines are being offered and when they are being offered, please contact the agency/business directly.

46% of all Rowan residents have received one dose, 42% are fully vaccinated. Of residents 12 years old and older, a majority have been vaccinated according to Rowan County Public Health.

