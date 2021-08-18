Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center relocates to Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Small Business Center has moved to the new Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, located at 57 Union Street South in downtown Concord. The Cabarrus Center, a collaborative workspace, welcomes and supports new and existing businesses through educational programs, networking, events and more.

The Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center continues to serve both Cabarrus and Rowan counties, and its business resource library will remain at the College’s North Carolina Research Campus location in Kannapolis.

“The move to the Cabarrus Center made sense, as we want to collaborate with as many community business partners as possible to offer greater value and opportunity to our clients through the Small Business Center,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Vice President of Corporate and Continuing Education Craig Lamb. “Our clients will continue to receive the same services, with the added benefit of having partners like the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Commission under the same roof.”

The Cabarrus Center is a transformation of the former Cabarrus Savings Bank building into a state-of-the-art business model featuring co-working spaces, meeting rooms and private offices, where partners and members can engage and collaborate both inside the building and with the local business community.

“It’s a one-stop shop for business,” said Megan Smit, director of the Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center. “I’m excited about it. There is a wide range of options for both new and existing businesses. This type of collaboration and opportunity can be especially helpful for startups who need a business address or office location as well as mentoring and support.”

The Small Business Center currently offers virtual workshops and business counseling.

“We are appreciative to the Cabarrus Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the warm welcome our Small Business Center has received, and we look forward to the exciting ideas and growth that will come from working more closely with business partners in the community,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

For more information on the services available through the Rowan-Cabarrus Small Business Center, please visit www.rccc.edu/sbc or contact Megan Smit at megan.smit@rccc.edu or (704)216-3534. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

