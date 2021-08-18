NC DHHS Flu
Northern Foothills and Mountains inundated with Fred’s rains

The waterways have not gone out of their banks yet but came close enough Monday night that flood sirens sounded and a campground was evacuated as a precaution.
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Rising water in Wilson Creek and the Johns River has rescue personnel on standby at the Collettesville Fire and Rescue station.

“We are ready,” said Chief Trevor Key on Tuesday afternoon.

In Avery County, Sheriff Kevin Frye reported just before 6 p.m. that several trees are down, Highway 194 is blocked, and heavy rain with gusty winds were hitting the area.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Officials across the northern foothills and into the mountains are urging people not to travel until the storm passes.

