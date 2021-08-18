New Outreach community mourning the loss of Pastor Brenda Stevenson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The church family of New Outreach Christian Center is mourning the loss of one of their own. Founder and Overseer Pastor Brenda Stevenson has died.

Stevenson founded New Outreach in 1985. Its beginnings were small, starting with her feeding the hungry from her own modest income and what donations could be secured.

Our Queen has Fought A Good Fight. Well Done Mother we Love you take your rest❤️ Posted by Brenda Stevenson on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Since then, New Outreach has grown to include services and programs to feed the hungry, provide toys for children at Christmas.

She was known for coordinating holiday meals for those in need, too.

“We don’t want to see Thanksgiving, a day of Thanksgiving go without people having food. We don’t want to see nobody go to bed hungry,” Stevenson said to WBTV during one the 2015 Thanksgiving meal.

Her work in the community hasn’t been deterred despite health issues (including a heart attack in 2013) and the arson of the church.

Within hours of her death, hundreds of notes of condolences flooded in from the community with messages like “...She really was an example of how we should love the Church, Family, and people.”

Arrangements have not yet been announced.

