NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

New Outreach community mourning the loss of Pastor Brenda Stevenson

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The church family of New Outreach Christian Center is mourning the loss of one of their own. Founder and Overseer Pastor Brenda Stevenson has died.

Stevenson founded New Outreach in 1985. Its beginnings were small, starting with her feeding the hungry from her own modest income and what donations could be secured.

Our Queen has Fought A Good Fight. Well Done Mother we Love you take your rest❤️

Posted by Brenda Stevenson on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Since then, New Outreach has grown to include services and programs to feed the hungry, provide toys for children at Christmas.

She was known for coordinating holiday meals for those in need, too.

“We don’t want to see Thanksgiving, a day of Thanksgiving go without people having food. We don’t want to see nobody go to bed hungry,” Stevenson said to WBTV during one the 2015 Thanksgiving meal.

Her work in the community hasn’t been deterred despite health issues (including a heart attack in 2013) and the arson of the church.

Within hours of her death, hundreds of notes of condolences flooded in from the community with messages like “...She really was an example of how we should love the Church, Family, and people.”

Arrangements have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Alexander, Avery, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell,...
FIRST ALERT: Several Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather sweeps through the Charlotte area
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of infant ‘Angel Hope’ in South Carolina

Latest News

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte and five other cities on stadium tour
The City of Charlotte has announced a new name for a street that was previously named after...
City of Charlotte announces new name for street previously named after Confederate leader Jefferson Davis
James McIlwaine
CMPD make arrest in 2019 murder
The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
City of Charlotte issuing indoor mask mandate effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday