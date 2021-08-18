NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mastercard to phase out magnetic stripes

Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards...
Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards with the stripe.(Source: Mastercard)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The magnetic stripe on your Mastercard is going away.

Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards with the stripe.

“It’s time to fully embrace these best-in-class capabilities, which ensure consumers can pay simply, swiftly and with peace of mind,” Ajay Bhalla, president of Mastercard’s Cyber & Intelligence business, said on the company website. “What’s best for consumers is what’s best for everyone in the ecosystem.”

The stripe will be gone sooner in Europe, where they’ll start to disappear in 2024.

By 2029, no new Mastercard credit or debit cards will be issued with them.

The magnetic stripe has had a good run.

They first appeared in the early 1960s but have begun to lose favor with the development of chip cards with microprocessors. Many also are embedded with tiny antennae to enable contactless transactions.

Biometric cards are another development, which combines fingerprints with chips for another layer of security.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Alexander, Avery, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell,...
FIRST ALERT: Several Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather sweeps through the Charlotte area
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of infant ‘Angel Hope’ in South Carolina

Latest News

Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor...
Washington requires vaccinations for teachers, university workers
Three students shot outside of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
Waters recede, cleanup underway in Caldwell County
Waters recede, cleanup underway in Caldwell County
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart