Man faces long list of sex crimes charges involving children

Kenneth Gaddy was charged with kidnapping in June
Kenneth Brandon Gaddy, 19, is being held under a bond of $500,000.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - Bond was set at $500,000 for a man accused of sex crimes involving children.

Kenneth Brandon Gaddy, 19, of Kannapolis, was already in jail on prior charges. He is now charged with four counts of first degree statutory rape and one count of taking indecent liberties with children.

Gaddy is also the suspect in a kidnapping case in June. An 11-year-old girl reported to be missing from her home in Richmond County was found in an apartment in Salisbury.

According to Salisbury Police, detectives with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation were able to track the movements of the suspect to an apartment on Castlewood Drive in Salisbury. The girl, who was said to be unharmed, was found by police.

At that time. Gaddy was charged with first degree kidnapping. Police believe Gaddy may have met the girl online, then gone to her home in Richmond County and picked her up to come to Salisbury.

