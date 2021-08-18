NC DHHS Flu
Man dies three weeks after shooting in south Charlotte

(Gray News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 54-year-old man died three weeks after he was shot in south Charlotte.

Police say Robert Lee Cline was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on July 29. He was pronounced dead from his injuries on August 18/

Police are investigating the death as a homicide, and are not looking for any additional suspects.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

