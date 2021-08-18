NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Landis Fire Department temporarily suspending operations following ‘numerous’ COVID-19 cases

The suspension goes into effect tonight.
Landis Fire Department engine
Landis Fire Department engine(Landis Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 174 words with a read time of approximately 52 seconds.

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Landis Fire Department temporarily suspending operations following ‘numerous’ COVID-19 cases

The Landis Fire Department is temporarily suspending operations due to “numerous” COVID-19 Exposures.

Zach Lechette, Landis Public Safety Director, made the announcement Aug. 18. The suspension goes into effect at 7 p.m. and lasts through Aug. 26.

“It is my hope to resume normal operations on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 0645 hours, after an appropriate quarantining period has passed and enough employees are well enough to return to work,” Lechette said in a statement.

No employees or volunteers are to enter the station or answer calls during this time. The training scheduled for Aug. 23 has also been canceled.

“This was not an easy decision and I ensure you it was not made lightly. A lot of thought went into this. However, I think everyone can agree that it is better to get ahead of this and make sure we are healthy than to allow it to become a ‘snow ball’ effect,” said Lechette.

China Grove and Kannapolis crews will help cover the area while the suspension is active.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Alexander, Avery, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell,...
FIRST ALERT: Several Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather sweeps through the Charlotte area
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of infant ‘Angel Hope’ in South Carolina

Latest News

N.C. Gov. Cooper to give a COVID-19 update
N.C. Gov. Cooper to give a COVID-19 update
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reporting another spike in new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina
Raymond Baucom
Charlotte sex offender sentenced to 25 years for child porn