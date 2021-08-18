Landis Fire Department temporarily suspending operations following ‘numerous’ COVID-19 cases

This article has 174 words with a read time of approximately 52 seconds.

The Landis Fire Department is temporarily suspending operations due to “numerous” COVID-19 Exposures.

Zach Lechette, Landis Public Safety Director, made the announcement Aug. 18. The suspension goes into effect at 7 p.m. and lasts through Aug. 26.

“It is my hope to resume normal operations on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 0645 hours, after an appropriate quarantining period has passed and enough employees are well enough to return to work,” Lechette said in a statement.

No employees or volunteers are to enter the station or answer calls during this time. The training scheduled for Aug. 23 has also been canceled.

“This was not an easy decision and I ensure you it was not made lightly. A lot of thought went into this. However, I think everyone can agree that it is better to get ahead of this and make sure we are healthy than to allow it to become a ‘snow ball’ effect,” said Lechette.

China Grove and Kannapolis crews will help cover the area while the suspension is active.

