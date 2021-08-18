Heat and humidity couldn’t stay away long

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re back to the warm and muggy conditions you expect from August.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Highs close to 90 degrees

High humidity

Lower rain chances

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast (WBTV)

After Tuesday, I think we’re all ready for a break!

Some places in the mountains and foothills picked up 6-8″ of rain Tuesday. The foothills averaged 2-4″ and mainly less than 2″ farther east.

That system is now up in the northeast. They are getting the flooding and tornado warnings that we got on Tuesday. Thankfully, our rain chances are going down considerably from that.

Thursday will be warm and muggy. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s. There’s a 30% chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday will have a high in the upper 80s with a 50% chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend will be hot, but rain chances will be low. There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

