NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper urges businesses to require vaccinations or regular testing for employees

The briefing was held Wednesday afternoon
The briefing was held Wednesday afternoon(WBTV file (custom credit) | WBTV file)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - During Wednesday’s news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper continued to encourage businesses to require their employees get vaccinated or to be tested for COVID-19 regularly.

Cooper pointed to requirements put in place by Live Nation. Along with requiring all employees to be vaccinated, Live Nation recently announced that artists and fans at its venues must be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test to attend its events effective Oct. 4.

“This policy will encourage more people to get their shot,” Cooper said. “And by doing their part to end this pandemic and creating a safe environment for their customers, they’re helping to keep our economy thriving.”

Vaccine drawing winners

Cooper announced the final two winners of the state’s Your Shot at a Million and Cash for College Scholarship Drawings.

The final winner of the $1 million drawing is Lilly Fowler, a senior at N.C. State who is from East Bend in Yadkin County.

The final scholarship winner is 15-year-old Breelyn Dean, of Garner, who is a rising high school sophomore.

The press conference can be seen here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
Indoor mask mandate begins in Charlotte, countywide mandate approved for all remaining towns in Mecklenburg
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte and five other cities on stadium tour
The recommendation for the mask mandate was made during a secret Policy Group meeting.
When exactly will Charlotte’s mask mandate take effect?
More than 98 people have already been rescued from floodwaters in western counties.
30 missing, 98 rescued after flooding from severe weather in N.C., governor issues state of emergency
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte

Latest News

'Redneck Riviera' among nation's virus hotspots
Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and...
Federal transportation mask mandate extended into 2022
The annual Yiasou Greek Festival held in Charlotte’s Dilworth community will be drive-thru only...
Yiasou Greek Festival Charlotte drive-thru only this year due to COVID-19
The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
Indoor mask mandate begins in Charlotte, countywide mandate approved for all remaining towns in Mecklenburg
The Landings of Cabarrus is an assisted living facility in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis assisted living facility reaches 100% vaccination rate in both staff and residents