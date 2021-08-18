Gov. Cooper urges businesses to require vaccinations or regular testing for employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - During Wednesday’s news conference, Gov. Roy Cooper continued to encourage businesses to require their employees get vaccinated or to be tested for COVID-19 regularly.

Cooper pointed to requirements put in place by Live Nation. Along with requiring all employees to be vaccinated, Live Nation recently announced that artists and fans at its venues must be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test to attend its events effective Oct. 4.

“This policy will encourage more people to get their shot,” Cooper said. “And by doing their part to end this pandemic and creating a safe environment for their customers, they’re helping to keep our economy thriving.”

Vaccine drawing winners

Cooper announced the final two winners of the state’s Your Shot at a Million and Cash for College Scholarship Drawings.

The final winner of the $1 million drawing is Lilly Fowler, a senior at N.C. State who is from East Bend in Yadkin County.

The final scholarship winner is 15-year-old Breelyn Dean, of Garner, who is a rising high school sophomore.

The press conference can be seen here.

