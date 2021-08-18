NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Good Question: Is your child ready for the school year?

In our podcast, we’re tackling topics from uncertainty to your child’s safety when it comes to back-to-school.
Good Question Podcast featuring WBTV Anchor/Reporter Alex Giles
Good Question Podcast featuring WBTV Anchor/Reporter Alex Giles(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Getting your kids in that “back-to-school mindset” might be tricky.

In a three-part Good Question podcast series, we’re tackling topics from uncertainty to your child’s safety. WBTV Anchor/Reporter Alex Giles talks with Angela Poovey, School Counseling Coordinator from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools about preparing your kids for what could be another unusual school year. He also talks with Dr. Drew Polly, Professor of Elementary Education at UNC Charlotte, and Dr. Daniel Donner, Pediatrician at Novant Health.

You can listen to the series below. Have a good question? Email us at AskJamie@wbtv.com.

A new episode of WBTV’s Good Question podcast, in partnership with the Queen City Podcast Network, drops every Wednesday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and WBTV.com/GoodQuestion.

Part 1: Are Our Children Safe Back In School?

Part 2: Are Our Children Ready to Learn in the Classroom?

Part 3: Are Our Children Emotionally Ready to Return to the Classroom?

Related content: How are Covid variants detected?

WBTV is your home for back-to-school coverage!

WBTV is your home for back to school coverage
WBTV is your home for back to school coverage(WBTV)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Alexander, Avery, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell,...
FIRST ALERT: Several Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather sweeps through the Charlotte area
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of infant ‘Angel Hope’ in South Carolina

Latest News

Good Question: When will the Moderna vaccine be available for ages 12+ and younger children?
Good Question: When will the Moderna vaccine be available for ages 12+ and younger children?
Crossroads Corporation lifts up Grier Heights Neighborhood
Crossroads Corporation lifts up Grier Heights Neighborhood
3 Things: Why don't people relocate from areas hit by hurricanes?
3 Things: Why don't people relocate from areas hit by hurricanes?
Tracking the latest trends, requirements surrounding COVID-19 in the Carolinas
Tracking the latest trends, requirements surrounding COVID-19 in the Carolinas