NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Garth Brooks cancels next 5 stops on stadium tour because of COVID surge

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore,...
The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Garth Brooks pulled the plug Wednesday on the next five stops of his stadium tour, citing the latest wave of COVID-19.

The country star canceled shows in Cincinnati, Charlotte, North Carolina, Baltimore, Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Nashville, Tennessee.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows, but with a hopeful heart we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Brooks said on his website.

Ticketmaster will automatically issue refunds to fans.

Brooks hopes to reschedule the shows for 2022.

The Grammy winner performed over the weekend at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, KOLN-TV reported.

“The joy I have seen in everyone’s faces as live music returns has been more than worth our constant diligence to maintain safety protocols not only for the fans, but for our band, the crew and the hard working staff in these stadiums,” Brooks said.

“Their dedication to safety for the people who fill those seats has been a miracle to watch and a blessing to receive. I am truly grateful.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Alexander, Avery, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell,...
FIRST ALERT: Several Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather sweeps through the Charlotte area
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of infant ‘Angel Hope’ in South Carolina

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest
N.C. Gov. Cooper to give a COVID-19 update
N.C. Gov. Cooper to give a COVID-19 update
T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach
Landis Fire Department engine
Landis Fire Department temporarily suspending operations following ‘numerous’ COVID-19 cases