NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte and five other cities on stadium tour

“Watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” said Brooks.
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Garth Brooks won’t be coming to Charlotte after all this year.

In an announcement sent to WBTV on Wednesday, Brooks said the cancellation was a “very difficult decision.”

The country star had previously rescheduled the tour date a fourth time due to the pandemic. The rescheduled date was September 25, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part,” said Brooks. “I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long... So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart.”

For ticket holders, no action is required to obtain a refund; Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

Brooks says he plans to reschedule “when this wave seems to be behind us.”

The five concert locations being cancelled are Cincinnati, Charlotte, Baltimore, Foxborough, and Nashville.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for Alexander, Avery, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell,...
FIRST ALERT: Several Tornado Warnings issued as severe weather sweeps through the Charlotte area
Small earthquake hits 2 miles north of Morganton, NC.
Morganton hit with small morning earthquake
The Evening Muse in NoDa is already requiring masks.
‘We’re tired of this’ : Charlotte business owners react to another mask mandate
The man killed has been identified by police as 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour. Officials...
2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Woman arrested in 1992 cold case homicide of infant ‘Angel Hope’ in South Carolina

Latest News

The City of Charlotte has announced a new name for a street that was previously named after...
City of Charlotte announces new name for street previously named after Confederate leader Jefferson Davis
James McIlwaine
CMPD make arrest in 2019 murder
Motivational MVP: Brenda Stevenson
New Outreach community mourning the loss of Pastor Brenda Stevenson
The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are issuing a mask mandate that starts at 5 p.m....
City of Charlotte issuing indoor mask mandate effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday